Steem Dollars 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.63 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and $11.63 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00016715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007685 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,514,928 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

