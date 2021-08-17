Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $228.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.