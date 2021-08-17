Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

