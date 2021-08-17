Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

