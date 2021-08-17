Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,556 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PennantPark Investment worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,134. The stock has a market cap of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.