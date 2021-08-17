Stifel Nicolaus Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $50.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GRWG stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

