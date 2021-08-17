Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLFF. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

