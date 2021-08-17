Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STOK stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

