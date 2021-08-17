Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.82. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.