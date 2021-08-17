Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.91. 49,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.