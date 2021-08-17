Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

