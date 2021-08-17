Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded down $17.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.43. The stock had a trading volume of 263,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.84.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

