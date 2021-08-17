Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HNDL opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the period.

