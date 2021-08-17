Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 126,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.01.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
