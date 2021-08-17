Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 126,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

