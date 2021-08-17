Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 1.1%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €12.83 ($15.09) and last traded at €12.95 ($15.24). 149,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.09 ($15.40).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.19.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

