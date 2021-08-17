Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
INN opened at $8.88 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $945.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 62,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $12,208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
