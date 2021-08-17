Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN opened at $8.88 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $945.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 62,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $12,208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.