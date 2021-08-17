Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,888,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.