Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 60.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.