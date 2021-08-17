Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $606,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $405.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.65. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

