Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

