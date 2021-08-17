Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.2% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

