Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 808.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMYF opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.