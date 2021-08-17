Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 6.20.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

