Sunlands Technology Group (STG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of STG stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. Sunlands Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

