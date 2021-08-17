Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 41,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,368,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

