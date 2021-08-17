SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Get SunOpta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

STKL stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $293,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,432 shares of company stock worth $1,683,622. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.