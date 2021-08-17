Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,500 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 1,013,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUUIF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

