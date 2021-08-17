Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

