Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.
Shares of SWDBY opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
