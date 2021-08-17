Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in July

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Swiss Life stock remained flat at $$533.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.23. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $335.00 and a 12-month high of $533.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

