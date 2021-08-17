Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SZLMY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

