Sylo Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $204,868.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

