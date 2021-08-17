Symons Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,170 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $289,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 129.2% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 826,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,474. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

