Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

