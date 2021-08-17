Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

