Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,200. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNH. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

