Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $155.49 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00934598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171560 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,484,614 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

