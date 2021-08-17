Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.07. 47,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

