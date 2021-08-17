Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,809. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

