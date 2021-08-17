Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TAPM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 4,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 3.26.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

