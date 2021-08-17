Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. 227,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.