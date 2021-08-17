Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 85,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 10.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 98.3% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $263.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

