Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $10.73 on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. 240,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

