Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $599.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.

Several research firms recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

