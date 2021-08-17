Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ TSHA opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $599.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.
Several research firms recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
