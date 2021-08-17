TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

