Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.