Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,121,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 60,698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 905.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,266. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price objective on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

