Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIIAY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

