Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,658 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,699. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

