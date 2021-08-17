Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

TENX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 75,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

