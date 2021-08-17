Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.